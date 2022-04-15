We will ensure safety of all during Easter - Police

File Photo: A group of Police Officers

Source: GNA

The Police Service has put in place stringent measures to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.

A statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said all Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate, were working to ensure that all persons who travelled for the celebrations did so in safety.



It said they would ensure that all events organised in various communities were secured and incident-free.



The statement said additional security arrangements had been made for celebrations in the Kwahu area to cover the Paragliding event and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.

It said along with their good wishes for a happy Easter, the Police was urging everyone to exercise restraint, take responsibility for their personal security and also be each other's keeper.



The statement assured that the Police remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all persons and property during the season and beyond.