1
Menu
News

We will ensure safety of all during Easter - Police

1.21456150.jpeg File Photo: A group of Police Officers

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Police Service has put in place stringent measures to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.

A statement signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said all Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate, were working to ensure that all persons who travelled for the celebrations did so in safety.

It said they would ensure that all events organised in various communities were secured and incident-free.

The statement said additional security arrangements had been made for celebrations in the Kwahu area to cover the Paragliding event and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.

It said along with their good wishes for a happy Easter, the Police was urging everyone to exercise restraint, take responsibility for their personal security and also be each other's keeper.

The statement assured that the Police remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all persons and property during the season and beyond.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding