We will force Akufo-Addo to resign if e-levy is passed – Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike, Politician

Ghanaian businessman and politician, Akwasi Addai Odike, has promised to make it his personal mission to see to the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the E-Levy bill is passed into law.

The politician who has vehemently opposed the E-Levy says “we will embark on demonstrations until President Akufo-Addo resigns from office if the e-levy is passed into law. Demonstrations cause change across the globe and we will make sure Ghana also sees that change.”



He added, “the people of the Ashanti Region say this is not the NPP they know. To them, the President and a few of his cronies want to destroy the party they love with their unchanging stance on the e-levy and won’t stand for it. I can tell you for sure that if the demonstrations start, those in Kumasi will spearhead it.”



According to him, Ghana’s deepening financial woes are because of the refusal of the ruling government to listen to the views of other statesmen and businessmen who could help the country back to its feet.



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Odike shared, “I expected the government to invite eminent personalities, opinion leaders and other economic brains to come together to discuss how to improve the economic situation of the country but they haven’t done that.”

To him, Ghanaians are tired of the continuous apologies from the government and believe it is time for the President to resign for a competent individual to take over the reins of leadership.



Moody’s downgraded Ghana’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook from negative to stable.



It said the new rating reflects the woes of Ghana in fixing its liquidity and debt challenges.



The government has declared intentions of revitalizing the economy through the introduction of the electronic transfer levy which the populace has opposed.