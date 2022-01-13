We will force government to pay us – Aggrieved Menzgold customers

Spokesperson of the Coalition, Fred Forson

Fred Forson, Spokesperson for aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold, says the group will force the government to refund locked-up funds in Menzgold.

This statement by Fred Forson comes after Menzgold announced the list of eligible customers to receive payment of their locked up funds from the 20th of December, 2021 to 30th, June 2022.



In a statement, Menzgold revealed that payments will be made into the bank accounts of all 181 whose full names were published in a press statement.



In the statement, the leadership of Menzgold noted that it had written to the Ghana Police Service to seek access to a designated office facility in addition to security presence in order to commence payment physical cash payment.



“With due regards to the above basis, respect for authority and as law-abiding patriotic citizens, our company shall consequently proceed to achieve the objective of the same payment by resorting to direct bank deposits, as we happily commence our final payments phase spanning from 20th December 2021 to 30th June 2022,” the statement added.



It has, however, emerged that after the announcement of the new payment plan, Menzgold has refunded the monies of only 2 customers.

Menzgold has reportedly paid GH¢8000 cedis to the two customers as they both invested GH¢4000 each.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Fred Forson, mentioned that Menzgold cannot pay all monies locked up with them even if they are given 100 years.



He insisted that the group will do all it can for government to refund their monies to them.



“We would want to assure Ghanaians that our locked-up funds will be paid by the government since it is the fault of the government. We will force the government to pay the money. We will not relent, we have heard a number of times that government says it won’t pay us, but I know they didn’t mean what they said,” he added.