We will give them another ‘showdown’ in 4 years – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong (with microphone) with members of his campaign team

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has hinted that he would be contesting in the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries which would be to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 presidential elections.

Speaking at the ‘Showdown’ Thanksgiving Service and Party, he held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 to show gratitude to his supporters and his campaign team, Ken Agyapong urged his followers not to be dismayed about the outcome of the November 4 primaries which he lost to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He told his supporters and members of his campaign to take solace in their tremendous performance, before vowing to come back stronger next 4 years.



“I want to extend my gratitude to the campaign team and all the supporters. I know we fought a good fight in every contest; there would be a winner and a loser. But this contest was between a man and the whole system. They underestimated me and my team. They predicted I would not get more than 10 percent. But today, all those who made the claim are indoors and feel ashamed.



“…let's keep hope alive, let’s keep hope alive that in the next 3, 4 years, we would give them another showdown. God bless,” he said.



About the NPP primaries:

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday in an election that saw close to 200,000 delegates vote to choose between four candidates.



The vice president polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.



Watch Ken’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/NOQ

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.