We will increase transport fares from October 28 - Association

The increase in fuel prices is having a negative effect on transport operators

A group calling itself the Concerned Drivers Association has served notice it would increase transport fares following recent hikes in fuel prices.

The Association says effective October 28, 2021, it would increase transport fares.



A statement issued by the Association said the increase in fuel prices is having a negative effect on the profitability of the transport operators.



"In spite of the fuel price hike, we have not increased our fares. We have shielded our passengers from paying more and bearing the cost, but we have reached a point that we are unable to carry on.”



The Association also claimed that the Ghana Private Road Transport Union has failed to represent their interest.

"We have also noticed our National executives, the GPRTU have failed the fight of fare increment, hence with effect 28/10/2021, we the regional executives will increase fares in our respective regions.



"We are deeply disappointed in the government for its inability to have kept assurances given to transport operators that it will ensure that fuel prices and spare parts remain stable.



"We wish to entreat our customers and the general public to bear with us in this situation as our transport business is reeling under a lot of pressure following an astronomical increase,” they added.