1
Menu
News

'We will make the country safer than yesterday' - IGP assures Ghanaians

IGP Dampare Akufo Addo Meeting.png IGP George Akuffo Dampare and President Akufo-Addo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare, has assured the public of continuous security across the country.

He said, “we will make the country safer than yesterday.”

Dr Akufo-Dampare gave the assurance when President Nana Akufo-Addo handed over 1,500 motorbikes to the Police Administration in furtherance of their operations in Accra.

The IGP commended President Akufo-Addo for the continuous effort to resource the Police Service to perform professionally.

He said the Police Administration would continue to maintain peace in the country and ensure safety and security of all Ghanaians.

The intervention from the government is to make sure the Service exhibits professionalism in the discharge of its duties and also to meet the challenge of ensuring internal security.

Dr Akufo-Dampare said the 1,500 motorbikes were going to aid Police activities across the country and would help Ghana continue to be a beacon of hope and trailblazer in sustained peace and security in the subregion.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, commended the President for prioritising issues of security.

The Minister said, “It is a good intervention by the President to make sure the Police is professional, and very equipped to meet the challenges of internal security.”

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Related Articles: