We will never accept the tag that we are the most corrupt institution in the country – IGP

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has stated that, even though there are some corrupt people among the police institution, claims that the police institution is the most corrupt in the country are false.

According to him, leadership has taken steps to handle the situation, therefore, the police will not accept the tag that they are the most corrupt institution in the country



Speaking at a public lecture at KNUST on Thursday, August 12, he said,



“They say we are corrupt,” he said. “A problem identified is half the solution, we’ve never said that there are not a couple of people who are doing things in a corrupt way, tarnishing the image of the service, we have never said that.



“We are doing all we can to handle it and we will never accept the part that we are the most corrupt institution in the country, it is unfounded,” IGP Dampare said.



“At the appropriate time we will keep responding to them, but we will also keep working at the things that people will over the years have used against us and make us feel uncomfortable when it comes to the issue of corruption,” he added.



Background

A survey by the Ghana Statistical Service cited the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt Public Institution in Ghana.



The Police Service is followed by the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Revenue authority in the report published on July 20, 2022.



The report says more 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.



The report further notes Ghanaians with tertiary education were 1.6 times more likely to pay bribes than those without formal education.



