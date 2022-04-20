We will never leave any community flooded – Electrochem assures Ada residents

Electrochem Ghana Limited holds West Africa's largest salt mining concession at Ada

Salt manufacturing company, Electrochem Ghana Limited has said it is creating more access ways and outlets to facilitate the safe transfer of water from communities in the Ada area.

There was heavy stagnation of water in communities such as Matsekope, Madagbe, Solom, Bornikope and Toflokpo following a heavy downpour on Tuesday. Some residents blamed the event on the activities of Electrochem Ghana.



However, in a statement signed by the Corporate Communications and Public Relations Manager of Electrochem Ghana Ltd., Henking A. Adjase-Kodjo, the company said it is taking measures to create additional access ways to channel stagnated water from affected communities along with its Songor concession.



“The areas aforementioned are all Ada suburbs and communities along the Songor concession where Electrochem Ghana Limited is currently operating and creating salt pans for both communal mining (for artisanal miners) and commercials purposes.



“Electrochem Ghana deployed equipment and engineers to the affected communities to create additional access ways and outlets to channel the water that stagnated out of the communities,” the statement said.

The company stated that it has beyond the construction of the drains proved responsive to issues within the Ada communities including in areas beyond its operations.



“A recent example was when Electrochem Ghana quickly intervened to dredge silted canals to redirect the flood out of the Akplabanya community when it was affected by tidal waves which left messy and unpleasant scenes in its wake,” the company said.



The company thus assured that it remains committed to ensuring that communities along its concession and the entire Ada community are not affected by flooding even beyond its operations.



“By this note, Electrochem Ghana is reassuring the communities along the concession and the Ada state that it will never leave any community flooded. The company remains committed to the social contract to make meaningful and visible contributions to the development of the Ada state and the betterment of the livelihood of the people,” the company stated.