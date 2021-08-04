We will not be presenting any petition - #FixTheCountry demonstrators

Ernesto Yeboah is the convener of the FixTheCountry campaign

Organizers of the #FixTheCountry demonstration have said they would not present any petition to any authority.

According to them, it would not be prudent to present any petition because the leaders are aware of the issues affecting Ghanaians.



Ernesto Yeboah, leader of the Economic Fighters League, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that a responsible leader or responsible leaders should be aware of the challenges confronting the people.



He explained that "The leaders we have in Ghana today have failed the people, misappropriated funds, and deceived Ghanaians without any form of responsible leadership.'



To him, the demonstration and the issues that would be raised would send a signal to all those responsible for managing our resources.

He disclosed the demonstration would be replicated in all the other regions and across the globe until the issues raised have been addressed.



Watch how an angry protestor cursed Akufo-Addo during the demonstration







