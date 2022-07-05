We will not call off the strike until we’ve been given COLA - GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has disclosed that they will not call off their strike action until their demand for the Cost-of-Living-Allowance is paid.

General Secretary of GNAT Thomas Musa lamented that the government has shown no concern or interest in the issues they have raised.



He told the host of Frontline Kwabena Agyapong that the cost of living for Ghanaian workers has increased with prices of fuel, food, and accommodation, going up outrageously.



He said in the midst of all these economic challenges, it has become imperative that the government must do something to cushion Ghanaian workers.

Thomas Musa revealed they are prepared to go to the table and find out what the government would be proposing.



He maintained that all forms of appeal and notices sent to the government yielded no results, and as a teacher union and the other three other unions, NAGRAT, CCT, and TEWU, will not call off the strike if their request for COLA is not addressed.



He disputed the assertion that the teacher unions are holding the government to ransom in the face of an economic crisis.