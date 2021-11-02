We will not tolerate any divisive and destructive mechanism - Akuapem North NPP Chairman warns

Frank Appiah, NPP’s constituency chairman for Akuapem North

NPP’s constituency chairman for Akuapem North, Frank Appiah says his leadership will not tolerate divided front in his zone.

He has warned in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com that, persons secretly working to destroy his constituency will be dealt with.



His caution follows a publication in the media which was allegedly orchestrated by some party members within the consistency.



“As the chairman of the constituency, let me put on record that nothing of the sort ensued in the course of our engagement with the community as has been reported in the media space.” He said in his statement.



I have seen a publication on Opera News and other media platforms which suggests that Mangoase youth chased Akuapem North MP from a town hall meeting on Saturday.

The facts are that, immediately after the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, we started our community visits and engagements. This was ensured constant touch with our people, and also knowing their immediate needs and challenges. As a result, we have visited some communities within the constituency since January.



On Saturday, during one of such visits to Mangoase, a group of suspected ‘rented’ NDC youths, who are rumoured to have been hired by certain individuals within our party tried to interrupt the engagement with the chiefs and people but was unsuccessful. We continued and donated computers to the school, in fulfilment of a pledge the MP made to school a few months ago. We thereafter left to other communities as part of our scheduled activities for the day. In all, we had a very successful engagement.



It is therefore surprising to see a reportage suggesting that the MP was chased from the said community. This is palpable untrue and must be condemned outright. Beyond the rumours that the youths were engaged by people within the party, this malicious publication reaffirms the position that this detestable act was orchestrated by persons within. All these are being done to deter and frustrate the MP from the familiarization tour she and her constituency executives have started.



I am by this, serving notice to party members to desist from such acts. I am entreating anyone who has an interest within the constituency to do the right thing and operate within the confines of the rules when the time is due. You don't have to destroy anyone to make you look better. For anyone interested in being part of the constituency, we will not tolerate any divisive and destructive mechanism. If we started the constituency this way, it wouldn't have been attractive to anyone.

At this moment, all hands must be on deck in pushing the party to ‘Breaking the 8”. Breaking the 8 encapsulates how we can decently manage ourselves and the constituency. Inciting people to destroy the MP will not in any way augur well in our quest of sustaining political power and serving the good people of this country.



The MP together with the constituency executives will continue to engage our people, and draw them closer to the decision-making table to ensure community growth and development.



Frank Appiah Chairman, Akuapem North Constituency.