We will pass the E-Levy, Minority can’t do anything - Stephen Amoah

MP for Nyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has said the E-levy proposal will be passed.

He said the Minority in Parliament cannot stop the passage of the proposal.



Dr. Amoah told TV3 in an interview that the opposition lawmakers are rejecting the proposal because they know the positive effects it is going to have on the fiscal space of the local economy.



“We will pass it. We will pass it at the right time.



“We are in government, if they claim it will make us unpopular why won’t they stop. They know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians.



“They know this is going to put out fiscal space in the right perspectives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had urged all Members of Parliament to make it a priority to partake in the process leading to the passage of the E-levy.



He told the House on Tuesday, January 25 that further stakeholder consultations are ongoing on the proposal hence the inability of the Business Committee to program it during the first week of the first sitting of the second session.



The Business Committee, he said hopes to program the proposal for consideration in the second week after the engagement.



The Suame Lawmaker explained the absence of the E-levy proposal on the Order Paper saying “Mr. Speaker, as Honorable members will recall the House was expected to conclude consideration and passing of the electronic transfer levy bill 2021 by the end of the third meeting for the first session.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the House was unable to consider and pass the bill at the end of the meeting. It was therefore the contemplation of the Business Committee that the Bill will be scheduled for consideration by the House during the first week of the first meeting of the second session.

“However upon consultation with the sponsoring Minister the committee is not unable to program same for this week after the resumption.



The Honorable Minister of Finance has been undertaking further engagement with stakeholders and sections of the general public with respect to some concerns that have been raised on the bill



“The committee, in all probability, will program the bill for consideration in the second week of this meeting and honorable members are therefore encouraged to participate fully in the consideration and the process of the passage of the bill.”