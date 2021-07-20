We will pray in an open space with strict compliance to coronavirus protocols – Ahlussunna

Muslims observing prayers outside

General Secretary of the office of the Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a, Yakuub Shuiab Arban has said that the association will observe this year’s EID UL ADHA prayers in an open space to ensure strict compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols

Mr. Yakuub said the office of the National Imam of Ahlussunna has gone into a memorandum of understanding with the COVID-19 medical team, traditional leaders, and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs that praying in an open space is a better alternative to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



Eid-Al-Adha is the second official festival celebrated within Islam to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command.



Speaking exclusively to UniverNews, Mr. Yakuub stated that, the association has put in measures to ensure the safety of the Muslim ummah.

“We sat with the stakeholders, I mean the Covid-19 medical team and the meeting was chaired by the minister of chieftaincy and religious affairs at his office. And we agreed that praying in an open space is far more comfortable than praying in enclose space because in the open spaces, we can ensure social distancing better, the crowd will also be able to split themselves. The most important thing is that the Covid-19 safety protocols be observed to the hilt and that is exactly what we are doing," he said.



He further disclosed that the association will deploy its own securities together with the National securities today, July 20, adding that anyone found contrary to breaking the safety protocols will be dealt with.



“We have our scout we commonly call the ‘AGAJI’, they will be coming in their numbers to ensure the crowd follow all the protocols. Furthermore, there will be securities from the various security departments. So anyone who falls into the hands of the law will be dealt with but we hope and believe that no one will fall short of this because we are used to doing that, across the country, we have sent it to all Imams.” He concluded.