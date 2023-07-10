We will provide solution to Ho flooding – Ho MCE

The flood washed away properties in Ho

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine Bosson, has said the Municipal Assembly together with other stakeholders will provide a lasting solution to the flooding issues in the Ho municipality.

According to the MCE, Ho needs a lot of drains and gutters to provide a lasting solution to the menace of flooding.



The latest flooding tragedy affected many houses and stores Saturday, 8 July 2023.



"Ho needs a lot of drains and gutters to contain the volume of water that is passing through the gutters anytime it rains. It must be a well-engineered project and we will put the report together after the final assessment by the disaster managers," Mr Bosson said.



He said the Municipal Assembly will apply the necessary effort and send a final assessment report to Accra for attention.

The MCE was speaking to the media on Sunday morning after his tour of the affected areas in the Ho municipality after Saturday's heavy rain.



He blamed the situation partly on human activities such as building on waterways among others.



He urged residents, especially those who litter gutters and those building and farming on waterways, to immediately put a stop to it.



He, however, sympathized with all victims of Saturday's flood which has affected many houses and stores in the municipality causing damages estimated to be in millions of cedis.