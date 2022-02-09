We will regain our majority control in Parliament in 2024 – Ntim assures NPP

Stephen Ntim, National Chairman hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party

The former first vice chairman and an aspiring national chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim has assured the party members that he will make sure the party regains its full majority control in parliament in 2024.

He said this in the wake of challenges the party is facing in the hung parliament which has made it difficult to get their programs passed.



Addressing party members in the Greater Accra Region, he said the party lost many seats due to the inability of the party to resolve some of the internal grievances after the primaries. He said there are seats or constituencies that the NPP should not have lost and would make sure all those seats are won in 2024.



“We are going to have an effective and fair procedure in place to bring everybody on board after an internal election. We will put in measures that will be difficult for the losing side to say they will not work for the party. NPP as a party will work again to bring the needed development to the good people of Ghana. How can we sit here and say we do not have an MP on the ticket of NPP in Okaikwei North. We need that seat back in 2024 and we will do all in our power to win it.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) went into 2020 with 167 but ended the election with 137 while the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also secured 137 seats.



However, Andrew Asiamah Amoako (24 February 1966) an NPP member but elected as an independent member of Parliament for Fomena has decided to do business with the NPP on the floor of Parliament giving the party a slim majority.