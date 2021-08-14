We will remove you like how Charlotte Osei was removed – Otokunor warns Jean Mensa

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Peter Boamoah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has disclosed plans by the party to dismiss Jean Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission when the party regains power in the future.

Otokunor is quoted to have said on Kumasi-based Hello FM that just as Charlotte Osei was fired by the Akufo-Addo administration, a future NDC government will do the same to Jean Mensa.



The basis for his argument is that Jean Mensa lacks the competence to be in the position she is currently occupying.



“When we (NDC) come into power, we will use all means in as the way and procedure used in sacking Madam Charlotte Osei to also kick Jean Mensa out”, Peter Boamah Otokunor said.



He warned, “I have said it and will say it again that, considering Jean Mensa’s duty as Electoral Commissioner, she does not deserve to occupy that position, not even for another day but because President Akufo-Addo does not work in accordance with democracy, she will still be there. But when we (NDC) come into power, we will use all means in accordance with the same procedure used in sacking Charlotte Osei to kick Jean Mensa out.”

Otokunor’s statement follows an instruction by the Electoral Commission for the party to submit its proposed electoral reforms through the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) platform.



“We don’t deal with individual parties, and IPAC is designed to promote multi-party views, so IPAC is the right forum for such discussion.



“So we responded to their proposals and asked the party to bring it to IPAC,” it said.



“There are some of the issues which are constitutional matters and that would require constitutional amendments and execution from the executive arm of government.”