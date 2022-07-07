'We will resist any attempt to cancel our allowances' - Student nurses warn Ofori-Atta

File Photo

Students Nurses and Midwives have cautioned the government not to cancel their payment allowance as the latter engages the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for economic bailout.

In a press statement, they said “even though we have not received any allowance for almost a year now, we see any attempt to cancel it as way of depriving us the right to education since we cannot pay our fees”.



Following the meeting between the government and the IMF, the Students Nurses and Midwives are asking the lead team of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, not to accept any terms and conditions that will lead to the cancelation of their pay allowance.

"We deeply convict that this listening government will hear their cry, pay our allowances and decline its cancellation even if the IMF raises it,” the students said.