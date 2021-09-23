We will resist attempts by Akufo-Addo to change Ghana’s history - Daniel Asiamah

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako,Contributor

The former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Asiamah, has said he will use every available means to repel moves by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to alter the historical records of the country.

According to him, it is an established fact that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah fought for the Independence of Ghana and not the President’s father, Edward Akufo-Addo, or his grandfather, J.B Danquah as “he wants all of us to believe.”



President Akufo-Addo has come under a barrage of attacks after setting aside August 4 as a day to celebrate Ghana's founders, including 'The Big Six', ditching September 21, the original date.



The 'Big Six' were six leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), the leading political party in the British colony of the Gold Coast. They were detained by the colonial authorities in 1948 following disturbances leading to the killing of three World War II veterans. They are pictured on the front of the Ghana cedi notes.



Ebenezer Ako-Adjei – founding member of the UGCC; Edward Akufo-Addo – founding member of the UGCC and subsequently Chief Justice of Ghana and president of Ghana Joseph Boakye Danquah – founding member of the UGCC. The rest are Kwame Nkrumah – Prime Minister of Ghana and first president of Ghana; Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey – founding member of the UGCC and William Ofori Atta – founding member of the UGCC.

The President prefers September 21, which is the birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to be observed as a holiday in his memory.



He said the NDC, which believes in the ideals and principles of Dr. Nkrumah, will vehemently resist any attempt by President Akufo-Addo to change Ghana’s history.



“We won’t allow Akufo-Addo to change our history as Ghanaians. Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana that is a fact,” Daniel Kwesi Asiamah exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7