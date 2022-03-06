We will resist coup plotters, protect Ghana’s peace – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

b/>Ghana celebrates 65th birthday

Independence Day celebration commemorated at Cape Coast



Ghanaians urged to jealously protect country’s peace



Amidst arguments about possible coup d’états in Ghana owing to current hardships, His excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians to jealously protect the peace the country is currently enjoying.



The President, during the 65th Independence Day celebration at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, noted that there are some restless spirits in the country with the intention of exploiting Ghana’s current difficulties.



“Let us guard jealously the peace and stability we are enjoying. There are some restless spirits amongst us who, seeking to exploit the current difficulties confronting the nation, claim to have lost confidence in our democratic system. Either the absence of faith in the prospect of a democratic alternative to the current government or their impatience to wield executive authority are the factors driving their appetite for the shortcut of military intervention,” he noted.

Akufo-Addo noted that persons who hinted at possible coups did so in order to gratify their personal ambitions and in an attempt to jeopardise the peace and reputation of the country.



“Whatever be the case, they seem ready to jeopardise the hard-won reputation of our country as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa and indeed, in the world, in order to gratify their personal ambition, ambitions which show little or no respect for the capacity of the Ghanaian people to change, when necessary, their government peacefully through the ballot box, something we have done on three separate occasions in the 29-year life of the fourth republic,” he said.



Assuring Ghanaians of his commitment to protect the country’s peace, he noted that they will continue to resist people who hinted at or called for groups.



“The great majority of us who are committed to democratic values and institutions will continue to resist the claims of these adventurers and deploy all legitimate means in our democracy to maintain our free open system of governance which has respect for human rights, the rule of law and the principles of democratic accountability,” he assured.



Meanwhile, some persons have hinted that Ghana is ripe for a coup, considering the current hardships Ghanaians are facing, the comments have however been met with criticisms from other notable personalities.