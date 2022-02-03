We will resist criminal charges against Assin North MP – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Suit against Assin North MP part of govt’s plot to reduce our numbers to pass E-Levy – Iddrisu

Charges against Quayson in contempt of the Appeals Court - Minority Leader



Any attempt by police to arrest Assin North MP will be unlawful - Minority Leader



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the criminal charges filed by the Attorney-General's (A-G) Office against Assin North MP was in contempt of the Appeals Court and would be resisted by the minority caucus in parliament.



According to him, the decision by the A-G to file charges against James Gyakye Quayson was wrong since the Appeals Court is yet to rule on pending petition relating to the member of parliament (MP).



The Minority Leader and Tamale Central MP made these remarks at a press conference in Parliament on February 3, 2022, adding that he does not understand why the New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the A-G would fill another suit to prevent the MP from holding himself as such.

“... Application for a stay of execution of the Cape Coast High Court’s annulment of the Assin North Parliamentary elections, filed by Mr Quayson, is still pending before the Court of Appeal.



“Under the circumstances, the lawful and reasonable thing for the Ghana Police and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their surrogates to do is to abide by the decision of the Court of Appeal on these processes as their modicum contribution to the respect for the principles of the rule of law,” Haruna Iddrisu was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He further stated that any attempt by the police to arrest and prosecute James Quayson on grounds that he was not an MP will be only prejudicial and therefore in contempt to the Court of Appeal as well as a disrespect to the rule of law.



“Any attempt by the Police to prosecute James Quayson the conclusion or assumption that he was not or not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary election pending the final decision by the Supreme Court is only prejudicial of the Court of Appeal and therefore contemptuous of the Court of Appeal, and an obvious disrespect to the rule of law, and the rule to respect an independent arbiter of the judiciary,” he said.



He added that the charges against James Quayson is part of plots by the government to reduce the numbers of the minority caucus in order to pass the E-Levy Bill.