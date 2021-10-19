"We will resist oppressors rule - Chief Biney 'fires' Lord Commey

Chief Hamilton Biney, Deputy National Organizer of NDC

Chief Hamilton Biney, Deputy National Organizer of the largest opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has in response to Lord Commey said the power of the people is always greater than those in power.

According to him he has noticed that Ghanaians and some members of the NDC are not happy about the comments from the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey.



"My simple message to him is that the power of the people is always greater than those in power, when the NDC wins convincingly and he and his NPP squad of goons try to undermine the power of the people then I bet you we will resist the oppressors' rule by taking out the oppressors with all our will and might to protect the democracy our late President JJ Rawlings handed over to President JA Kuffour," he posted on his facebook wall.



Lord Commey has declared that the governing NPP has no interest in breaking the 8 and will not hand over power to the NDC.



Chief Biney posted on his facebook wall:



"I have noticed that Ghanaians and some members of the NDC are not happy about the comments from the director of operations at the Presidency (Lord Commey), that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said to him and the NPP that he is only interested in handing over power to another NPP presidential candidate. My simple message to him is that the power of the people is always greater than those in power, when the NDC wins convincingly and he and his NPP squad of goons try to undermine the power of the people then I bet you we will resist the oppressors' rule by taking out the oppressors with all our will and might to protect the democracy our late President JJ Rawlings handed over to President JA Kuffour. #GhanaMustWork

NPP Will Sustain Power



Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey has declared that the governing NPP has no interest in breaking the 8 and will not hand over power to the NDC.



According to him, the NPP will retain power. Mr Commey said this at the Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference on Friday.



Speaking on behalf of the President at the conference, he added that the President has every intention of handing over power to the next NPP flagbearer and not the opposition.