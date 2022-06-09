We will resist passage of other gov’t bills over delay tactics on anti-gay bill - Minority

Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament

Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee yet to submit report on anti-gay bill

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi accused of deliberately stalling progress of bill



Muntaka urge government to fastrack work on anti-gay bill



The Minority caucus in Parliament has served notice that it will stifle government business in the House if committee work on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill also known as the anti-gay bill is not expedited.



According to the group, it will do so by preventing the passage of other government bills in the House.



Making a submission on the floor of Parliament, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka accused the chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi of abandoning the committee work and travelling.

He said such delay tactics were deliberate on the part of the committee chairman to stall the bill.



“Mr. Speaker, if the chair has decided to adopt a method that gives him room to be able to leave the Committee work and travel for one week, two weeks and come back and continue this tortoise method of dealing with the bill at the committee, well maybe we have to serve notice to our colleagues.



“If this is the method the chair of the Constitutional, Legal committee wants to use to delay that bill…that bill was in this House before soo many other bills. I can assure you that any other bill that you introduce in this House, we shall resist it even if it is to provide water in Asawase…we will resist it.



“We will make sure that that bill as long as it stays there, no other bill passes through this House. If you try to do that, we shall oppose it because we see that it's deliberate. You are deliberately delaying the bill. Don’t make excuses.



“If you wanted it to be fast-track you know what to do. If the government wanted to get that bill done, they know what to do

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was submitted to Ghana's parliament in June last year.



It was subsequently referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, committee for consideration.



However, it is yet to submit a report to the House even though it has used 15 weeks to close its work.



The bill if passed will the criminalization of all LGBTI+ activities.