0
Menu
News

We will sacrifice our lives to deliver Ghanaians from hardship – Asiedu Nketiah assures

Video Archive
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The newly-elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah), has assured party members that the new leadership will exert every effort to alleviate the country's woes.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah made this known in his victory speech after winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairmanship race. He laid out some of the strategies the newly-elected executives will adopt to unseat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.

He added that the NDC would not hesitate to take power, even if it meant risking their lives to free the nation from its problems.

“You the delegates of our party have given us the mandate to secure the second independence of Ghana. We know the path will not be smooth but we will stand up to the challenge and we are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to make sure this country is delivered,” he said.

The party organised its 10th National Delegates Congress to elect its new executives on Saturday, December 17.

There were no shocks in the National Chairman race as Asiedu Nketiah beat off competition from incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others to win with 5,569 votes. Ofosu-Ampofo who came second managed 2,892 votes.









AM/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: