We will sacrifice our lives to deliver Ghanaians from hardship – Asiedu Nketiah assures

The newly-elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah), has assured party members that the new leadership will exert every effort to alleviate the country's woes.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah made this known in his victory speech after winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairmanship race. He laid out some of the strategies the newly-elected executives will adopt to unseat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general elections.



He added that the NDC would not hesitate to take power, even if it meant risking their lives to free the nation from its problems.



“You the delegates of our party have given us the mandate to secure the second independence of Ghana. We know the path will not be smooth but we will stand up to the challenge and we are prepared to sacrifice everything and I mean everything including our lives to make sure this country is delivered,” he said.



The party organised its 10th National Delegates Congress to elect its new executives on Saturday, December 17.



There were no shocks in the National Chairman race as Asiedu Nketiah beat off competition from incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and two others to win with 5,569 votes. Ofosu-Ampofo who came second managed 2,892 votes.

















