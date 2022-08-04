We will show Mahama where power lies - NDC branch executives

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has been served notice that in the next election for a flagbearer, his miserly attitude towards Branch Executives of the NDC party will inform the way branch executives vote.

At a press conference in Ashaiman, Wednesday, a group of branch executives vowed that it is payback time and they will surely reply the former President in kind for all the neglect he has shown toward them.



“Both in government and in opposition, Mr. John Mahama never cared to share the spoils with Branch executives…as a result NDC Branch executives are among the most pitiable in Ghana politics,” said Mr. Fred Atsu Anthony, an executive of the Dawhenya Akpoti branch of the Ningo Prampram Constituency.



According to Mr. Fred Anthony, “…Branch executives have suffered enough because of your neglect and we are no longer interested in going through the same suffering again; take note.”



At the well-attended press conference, Mr. Atsu Anthony was flanked on the high table by Mr. Daniel Baccah, another leading member of the NDC in Ashaiman.



The executives contrasted former president Mahama to other leaders in politics, pointing out that Mr. Mahama’s peers have comparatively been generous towards their branch executives.

“Take President Akufo-Addo for instance, it is common knowledge that he personally helped many in the grassroots of his party to achieve descent livelihoods.



We know of the numerous people Akufo-Addo personally paid fees for so they can go to law school. Can Mr. Mahama say the same about anyone in the NDC?”He adds, “talking about the NDC, there are the likes of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who is adding a lot of value to the lives of the people in the party’s grassroots even though compared to John Mahama who has been MP, Minister, Vice President and President, Dr. Duffuor has not benefited that much from the NDC.”



Mr. Anthony cited Duffuor’s “Ahotor” project and asked rhetorically if former President Mahama can also lay claim to any such initiative.“Ladies and gentlemen, the long and short of it all is that the NDC has given Mr. John Mahama the finest opportunity anyone can have from a political party but the man is just too stingy, especially toward the grassroots leading to untold suffering.



“Therefore we the Branch executives are not able to support another presidential ambition of John Mahama,” Fred Atsu Anthony declared.



On his part, Mr. Daniel Baccah dismissed claims by some journalists that Mr. Mahama has been making donations to the party at the national level.

According to him, “I do not know of any worthwhile donations that Mr. Mahama has made to the party through the national leadership.



Even so, what we are talking about is the welfare of the party’s grassroots not the national executives. If indeed Mr. Mahama has made such donations, then it means he only cares about the national executives. But it is the grassroots that carry the NDC.”



He adds, “now if you are a grassroots member of the party like the branch executives, who will you want to lead? The man who only gives to the national executives or the one who cares for everybody, including the majoritarian grassroots members?”



According to him, “Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s “Ahotor” project is proof that he actually cares about the grassroots compared to John Mahama. Things like these are what we are talking about.”