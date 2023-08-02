We will soon add the Niger conflict to excuses for the problems of Ghana – John Jinapor

MP for Yapei-Kusaegu, John Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusaegu, John Jinapor, has asked the government to address the root causes of the economic woes rather than attributing them solely to external factors.

According to him, while these global issues have had some implications for Ghana's economy, they should not be solely blamed for the country's problems.



These comments by the MP came during the post-mid-year budget debate in parliament.



While presenting the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review on July 31, 2023, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made references to the COVID pandemic, and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as major factors that have affected Ghana’s economy.



But John Jinapor argued that understanding and appreciating the true depth of Ghana's problems was essential for finding effective solutions.



“Instead of you to learn from your mistakes, listen to us and pick up, you are still on this tangent Russian-Ukraine, COVID, if you don’t appreciate the problem, you cannot find the solution.

“From where we are going, I will not be surprised if during the main budget, inclusive of COVID, Russia-Ukraine, we will add the conflict in Niger as contributing factors to the problems of Ghana,” he said.



The MP further called on the government to present a balanced and realistic assessment of the country's economic challenges.



He said the government’s assessment of the economy does not reflect what is going on in the country.



“So, for you to come and tell us that we are in this quagmire because of the so-called Ukraine and Russia war, the fact does not speak to that.



“And these are the facts. These are not opinions. I am giving you factual information from the budget, from the Bank of Ghana and the IMF document,” he added.

NW/DA



