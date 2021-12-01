We will soon know if Adwoa Safo was indeed in parliament – Muntaka

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, Mohamed Muntaka Mubarak has insisted that the truth will soon come to bare on whether the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo was in parliament on Tuesday.



His comment comes on the back of allegations by his side of the house that the person who attended proceedings on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, as the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya was an imposter.



Sara Adwoa Safo addressing the matter on Wednesday in parliament insisted that she was indeed present in the house when the all-majority side voted to approve the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic policy.

But responding to the Dome Kwabenya MP who doubles as the Minister for Gender, the minority chief whip maintained that the truth on whether it was indeed Adwoa Safo in parliament on Tuesday or not will be established with time.



“Mr Speaker, my colleague Honourable Adwoa Safo is saying she was present yesterday. Mr Speaker, very soon we will get to know whether Honourable Adwoa Safo was truly in the chamber yesterday or it was a different person who was here yesterday,” Muntaka stated.



Meanwhile, Minority Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says his side is investigating a case of a possible impersonation of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo on Tuesday.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Ablakwa noted that the minority has reasons to suspect that the person who reported as the Dome Kwabenya MP was an imposter.



“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning; it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said.