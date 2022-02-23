'We will surely get them' - Police reacts to failed bullion van robbery

Logo of Ghana Police Service

The Police have foiled attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area, Accra on Tuesday February 22.

During the attempted robbery on a bullion van at the Industrial Area in Accra, a police officer who was on duty nearby forcefully intervened to stop the robbery. Whiles the robbers were fleeing the scene, they fired indiscriminately into the crowd.



Three people sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the medical team at the hospital and the victims and assured them of the needed support.



Beyond the Police intervention, the armoured bullion vehicle used saved the lives of the officials and the police officer onboard the vehicle even though the robbers fired into the van.

It has therefore become necessary to re- echoe the Police Administration’s call for all financial institutions in the country to resort to the use of such fit for purpose vehicles for their cash in transit activities.



“We wish to assure the public that police has intensified efforts to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice. We will surely get them.



"The Police Administration commends the Police officer whose intervention foiled the robbery incident,” the Police said.