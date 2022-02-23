We will surely get you – Police to Bullion van robbers

The police has promised to arrest the robbers involved in the attack

The Police has assured that it will fish out and arrest some robbers who attempted to rob a bullion van at the Industrial area in Accra but failed in their attempt.

A police officer who was on duty nearby forcefully intervened to stop the robbery.



According to the police while, the robbers were fleeing the scene, they fired indiscriminately into the crowd.



Three people as a result sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has spoken to the medical team at the hospital and the victims and assured them of the needed support.

Beyond the Police intervention, the armored bullion vehicle used saved the lives of the officials and the police officer on board the vehicle even though the robbers fired into the van.



The Police have, therefore, re-echoed its call for all financial institutions in the country to resort to the use of such fit-for-purpose vehicles for their cash-in-transit activities.



The Police administration has also commended the Police officer whose intervention foiled the robbery incident.