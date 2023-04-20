We will use a total facility approach to reduce stigma – AIDS commission boss

As part of efforts to fight the stigmatisation against persons living with HIV in Ghana, the Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has hinted that his outfit will begin to utilise a Total Facility Approach in health facilities as a measure to reduce stigma and discrimination.

He explained that the approach to be adopted will train workers in health facilities to provide stigma-free services to persons living with the virus or who are at risk of contracting it.



“Total facility approach is about the fact that in every health facility, you don’t have only clinicians, we have non-clinicians or non-clinical staff. And so, the approach we are going to use in reducing stigma and discrimination in health facilities is total facilities approach, where we train and support clinical staff and non-clinical staff in health facilities to provide stigma-free and discrimination-free services to persons living with HIV and to people who are at risk of HIV infection,” he said.









NW/WA