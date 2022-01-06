We will win 2024 elections because Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP – CPP General Secretary

The General Secretary for the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Gyantuah says the party is working extra hard to rule Ghana in 2024 and she is confident they will have the highest vote in the next general election.

According to her, Ghanaians are fed up with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and are yearning for the Convention People’s Party to rule the country which is their motivation, and under no circumstance will they disappoint them.



She added that the country needs a change and there must be a change. Speaking with Appiah Kubi (Mr. Speaker) on ”Kessben Maakye”, she made known that to make this a success, one of their strategies is to re-organize the party through a massive membership drive, which according to her will help the party get the numbers.

She stated that this exercise will take place in January 2022 and is, therefore, calling on all Ghanaians to take part in the exercise in order for the party to get the numbers during the general election.



