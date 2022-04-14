We will win Assin North by-election - Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

MP says the NDC is not afraid of losing Assin North seat

We are unhappy with the Supreme Court ruling – Ayariga



Supreme Court bars James Quayson from holding himself as an MP



The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that a candidate presented by his party, the NDC, will win the by-election in Assin North in the event that there is one.



The MP (Member of Parliament) indicated that the NDC (National Democratic Congress) is not worried about losing the Assin North seat if the ruling of the Supreme Court on substantive matters before it points to a by-election, asaaseradio.com reports.



“Of course, I mean anytime that there’s finality and we’re given an indication that we have to put up a candidate, the party will put up a candidate. And we are very confident that we’ll win that seat again. So, I don’t think it is an issue that we are worried about as a Minority,” the MP is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio’s ‘The Big Bulletin’.



Ayariga, however, indicated that the NDC is not happy with the decision of the Supreme Court because it reduces the number of the minority caucus of Parliament which affects its ability to block bad policies of the government and also hold it accountable.

“… for the Minority, the reduction in the number is the main thing and I think that we have been able to block a number of things using our number. If you recall, since the ruling against him at the High Court and the processes in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, he could not participate in the consideration of the E-Levy and that reduces our number and forced us to stage a walkout instead. So, clearly, it has implications for the Minority by reducing our number by one,” he added.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is not the Member of Parliament for Assin North.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkanoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y Kulendi.



The Supreme Court, however, stated that Quayson ceases to be an MP till it rules on related ceases before it including a case filed by Quayson on the interpretation of Article 92 of the Constitution and the forgery case filed by the Attorney-General against the MP.