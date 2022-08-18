We won’t stop picketing until govt intervenes- NABCO trainees

NABCO employees march at the Independence Square in Accra

President of the Nation Builders Corps, (NABCO) Trainees Association, Dennis Okatakyire says his members will not stop picketing until they hear something from Government tomorrow.

NABCO trainees have decided to picket in Accra on Thursday, August 18, 2022, starting from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and end at the Black Star Square where they will present a petition to Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to them, they have not been paid allowance since November 2021, hence their decision to picket.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dennis Okatakyire explained that the first phase of their contract was for three years which they were all paid.



However, he said after the three years, they were given an extension to remain at post but from November 2021 till date, the government has not paid them despite going to work everyday.

Already, Dennis Okatakyire said the NABCO Trainees have petitioned the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II pending his address.



“We are just marching from the Obra Spot to Independence Square to have our picketing. We have written to the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to show up at the Independence Square to receive the petition,” he said.



When asked what they will do after the picketing if they do not get the desired results, he answered, “We will not leave the grounds until we hear something from the government.”



Meanwhile, he appealed to all NABCO Trainees across the country to come on board irrespective of where they are, adding that they will take data of those who will be present and add it to the petition.