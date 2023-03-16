1
We won't accept it - Roads & Transport Committee Chair rejects new road tolls

Kennedy Osei Nyarko Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei has said the Committee will reject the proposed road & bridge tolls by the Finance Ministry.

He said as Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee, he even heard of the proposal on Social Media.

According to him, the new proposal won't be accepted since it is too low and must be "reasonably and economically acceptable"

"We won't accept proposed road tolls . . . it looks like we are joking and playing in this country . . . they shouldn't be charging anything less than Ghc3," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on PEACE FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.

