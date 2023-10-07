‘We won’t beg Alan K to return to NPP’ – Obiri Boahen

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secrretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has said that the party is not prepared to go plead with former flagbearer hopeful of the party, Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten to return to the party.

Mr Kyeremanten announced his resignation from the NPP after an unsuccessful attempt to lead the ruling party into the 2024 elections. He has therefore formed the Movement for Change group and has announced his intention to contest the 2024 elections as an Independent candidate.



Political watchers have since predicted that Alan Kyeremanten’s defection will affect the NPP and can cause their defeat in the 2024 elections.



Reacting to these claims on the Angel Morning Show on Thursday, October 5, 2023, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NPP said the party is not prepared to go plead with Alan to return to the party.



“Don’t expect the NPP to plead with him to comeback,” he said in reaction to a question from the host, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah if the NPP is prepared to go plead with Alan Kyeremanten to return to the party.

According to him, the former Trades and Indistry Minister ceased to be a member of the NPP when he publicly announced his resignation from the party.



“…He ceased to be a member of the NPP by operation of law the moment he announced his resignation from the party,” he said.



He further stated that it would not be possible for Alan Kyeremanten to make a comeback to the NPP as “it can’t be possible” adding that he finds no fault with the party’s decision not to cross paths with Alan again.



“If the NPP decide not to cross paths with him, they are not wrong,” he added.