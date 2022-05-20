We won’t compromise the ecological integrity of Achimota Forest Reserve – Owoo Family assures

Aerial view of Achimota Forest

The Owoo family, allodial owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve, have opened up on the state of the land that has been declassified and is set to be returned to them by government.



According to the family, it is yet to take possession of any lands the state hasdeclassified and returned to them over non-usage for its original purpose of acquisition.



In its first public statement on the Achimota Forest brouhaha, the Owoo family said it has suffered grave historical injustice.



It maintained that in its quest to move on from the brouhaha, the family has had to accept ‘unfair and unjust’ terms from the state.



The Owoo family has however assured that it will work in a manner not to compromise the Achimota Forest Reserve if it eventually acquires the declassified portion.



“The Owoo family has petitioned all governments in the Fourth Republican dispensation and indeed is yet to take possession of any parcel of land to date.

“We commit to conducting ourselves in a manner which will not compromise the ecological integrity of the adjoining forest reserve and call on the general public to please disregard any misleading contributions to the ongoing public discussions,” parts of a statement signed by Elders of the family read.



Background



Reports emerged earlier this week suggesting that the Government had gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of Achimota Forest.



A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



But, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, dismissing these accusations at a press conference on Tuesday, said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest.



He added that the government is returning it to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.

Read below the full statement from the Owoo Family



We, the Owoo Family, have restrained ourselves from participating in the ongoing debate as a result of good advice and judgment.



We however reluctantly wish to set a few records straight as follows;



1. The Owoo Family, the pre-acquisition owners, of all the land acquired in 1921 and 1927 for the Achimota School, have suffered grave historical injustice;



2. The family have had to, in the past, accept and/or acquiesce to terms to enable it move on which it strongly believes have been unfair and unjust;



3. The much talked about 19th August, 2016 ceremony which has been erroneously stated in the public as an occasion when land was released to the Owoo family is false and misleading. That ceremony was a sod cutting ceremony for the development of the Achimota Forest into an Eco-Tourism park. The Owoo Family were mere invitees/guest;



4. The Owoo Family has always maintained that compensation has not been paid for the 1927 acquisition; and



5. The acreage due the Owoo family was arrived at through a long standing negotiations which in many respects predates the current administration. This was done with the active involvement of various State technical negotiators and agencies.

The Owoo family has petitioned all governments in the fourth republican dispensation and indeed is yet to take possession of any parcel of land to date.



We commit to conducting ourselves in a manner which will not compromise the ecological integrity of the adjoining forest reserve and call on the general public to please disregard any misleading contributions to the ongoing public discussions.



END



John Kwartey Nee Owoo



Francis Kwatei Nee Owoo



Nii Kwate Owoo



George Kwatey Owoo



Frank Nii Kwartey Owoo

Nat Holly Nii Owoo



George Annan Owoo.



PRINCIPAL ELDERS



OWOO FAMILY



ACCRA



