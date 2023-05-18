'We won't give power to NDC today or tomorrow' – NPP organizer

The NPP has affirmed that it will use every possible legitimate means to retain power

Robert Sackey, the Central Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, has affirmed that his party will use every possible legitimate means to retain power when Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7, 2024.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show on May 17, 2023, Mr. Sackey stated that his party has no intention of handing over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



"I want to tell my brother here that if he thinks the NDC will come to power in 2024, he should revise his notes. Just as our leadership has stated, we are not giving them power today, and we are not giving them power tomorrow. We are going to use legitimate means to win power in 2024," he told the NDC representative in the studio during a panel discussion.



The regional organizer noted that the current NPP administration, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done a great job in managing the country's economy compared to the NDC administration it succeeded.



His comments follow a similar position shared by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, in April this year.



The minister, who also serves as a Member of Parliament for Abetifi, spoke at a health walk hosted by the NPP at Kwahu-Mpreaso during the Easter festivities, stating that his party will do everything possible to retain power.

His statement attracted various criticisms, with several of his critics calling for his resignation, arrest, and prosecution, among other things. However, his party at the time justified his statement, saying it shared his position on the matter of handing over power in 2024.



GA/BOG