We won’t go into opposition under my watch as NPP Chairman - Stephen Ntim

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has said that the party will do all it can to win the 2024 general election.

Stephen Ntim said that he will not be the one to take the NPP to opposition having waited for two decades to become the party’s chairman, citinewsroom.com reports.



He added that the new national executives of the party will build on the foundation set by the previous executives to ensure victory for the party.



“You will agree with me that, I have spent 20 years in the political wilderness before getting to where I am right now. I will not become National Chairman only to take the party back to opposition.



“We are committed to identifying where the previous administration left off for us. We are going to strengthen what they did and build upon their accomplishments,” he said.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the NPP has signed an agreement with the Members of Parliament of the party which bonds them (the MPs) to be present for the reading of the 2023 budget.

A meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on November 23 at which a number of agreements were reached.



The main points are that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be supported in presenting the budget and seeing through its appropriation, as well as allowed to see through the current phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, or IMF.



The meeting comes on the back of a renewed call by some 98 NPP MPs who had threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Ofori-Atta appears to present it.



A statement co-signed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh and NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong read in part: "At a meeting this evening, the 22 of November 2022, involving the Majority Caucus, the Leadership of the Party and the Council of Elders, it has been agreed by all to refocus and recline to the earlier position requested by the President."



IB/BOG