'We won’t hand over power' comment: NDC top guns 'fire' Bryan Acheampong

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sammy Gyamfi, Joseph Yamin, George Opare Addo (NDC members)

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region, Bryan Acheampong, on April 08, 2023, is quoted to have said the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go into to the election fully prepared.



Bryan Acheampong's remark has enraged many well-meaning Ghanaians, particularly some executives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



According to them, Bryan Acheampong's remark has the potential to disrupt the country's peace and arouse conflict.



Among the people who have condemned Bryan Acheampon's remarks include; Sammy Gyamfi the National Communications officer of the NDC, George Opare Addo the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Joseph Yamin the National Organizer of the NDC among others.



According to Sammy Gyamfi, “the statement by Bryan Acheampong only accentuates the lawlessness and arrogance being displayed by the duty-bearers of Ghana today.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that Bryan Acheampong should take a lesson from the past, where state officials’ pronouncements have sparked wars and civil unrest.



In addition to that, the National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin also cautioned that the NPP should reconsider its plans if they want to employ dubious tactics to win power in 2024 since the NDC will in no way permit such a circumstance to materialize.



Read some reactions below;





NPP will never handover power to NDC. We will show them that we have the men - Bryan Acheampong, MP Abetifi Constituency#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/YSg3LplLUc — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 8, 2023

From Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Guatemala, Egypt, Bolivia to Iranians overthrowing the Shah; history is replete with real mighty men crushed by PEOPLE POWER. We blame those treacherous MPs but Braggadocious Bryan Acheampong should learn from history. pic.twitter.com/Npzy2ootVP — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 8, 2023

The latest statement by Bryan Acheampong only accentuates the lawlessness and arrogance being displayed by the duty-bearers of Ghana today. ???????? pic.twitter.com/otuQhm38kM — Sammy Gyamfi (@SammyGyamfi_) April 8, 2023

Until the arrest of Bryan Acheampong. No Shaking ????????????pic.twitter.com/v8BJMSOlPz — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) April 8, 2023

Because of 6 weeks training, Bryan Acheampong speaks anyhow. Yamin will show him something. pic.twitter.com/k1VUt0Oc7o — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) April 8, 2023

Bryan Acheampong should understand that he doesn’t have monopoly over vawlence. These threats will never stop John Mahama from winning the next election. This state made at Kwahu is most unfortunate. It has a likelihood to plunge this country. Peace council is quite. pic.twitter.com/aQ8CdCJ2Dc — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) April 8, 2023

A "cripple leading a pack of sheep's to battle" Who is Bryan Acheampong to issue treats to the NDC ???????? ????!! A Common Cook in the U.S Army who has never heard the sound of a gunshot before and he thinks he's a MAN to issue treats.... pic.twitter.com/1mmJAfGKpJ — AƑƐNYO™ ???? (@AF3NYO) April 8, 2023

" You kick, I kick, you slap, I slap, you stop, I stop, is the guiding principle into 2024 elections as long as I remain the National Organizer of the NDC." - Joseph Yammin to Bryan Acheampong pic.twitter.com/2LTMh25eZe — With All Due Respect (@cdzas) April 8, 2023

To all our NDC comrades who have been cowed in submission by those empty political statements made by Bryan Acheampong , the party has got you covered. Every plan is in place to either repel or respond in equal magnitude any attacks from the npp in 2024. Star this message ✅ — Samuel Ayeh (@SamuelAyeh13) April 8, 2023

AM/SARA