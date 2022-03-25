We won’t pay 10% of our salary as rent – Concerned Teachers to GES

CCT says its members will not comply with the directive by GES

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers has said that its members will not comply with the directive for the a 10% deduction from salaries of teachers occupying government bungalows as rent allowance.



The Ghana Education Service, following a directive by the Ministry of Finance, has asked that teachers occupying government bungalows pay 10% of their salaries as rent allowance.



However speaking to the host of Peace FM’s morning show, Kwame Sefa Kayi, the President of CCT, King Ali Awudu emphasized that members of his association will not be complying with the directive.



''We will not pay. We are in the school for a purpose...We will not pay because we are working for it,” the president said.

Some critics of the directive have pointed out that, teachers occupying bungalows across the various secondary schools assume duties and responsibilities which they are not paid for.



Mr Awudu, during his interview, threatened that CCT members will leave the campuses, leaving students to govern themselves if government goes ahead to enforce the directive.



"If they will force us to pay, then we will ask our house mistresses, our house masters to leave the campus. They should leave the bungalows for the students only to stay in the schools," he stated.



He noted that teachers occupying government accommodation tend to bear the risks associated with making student welfare their duty.



''Recently, we heard of Konongo-Odumase where two students stabbed themselves. That is when even the teachers are around and monitoring events. So, when the teachers are not in the school, you can imagine the chaos. So, you cannot keep them in the bungalows to do this job and then tax them. That is our position," he stated.