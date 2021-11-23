‘We won’t postpone our protest against 2022 budget’ – Economic Fighters League tells Police

Economic Fighters League

Economic Fighters League want to protest on Friday

The Police want them to postpone



But they still insist on protesting on Friday



The Ghana Police Service have asked members of the pressure group, the Economic Fighters League to consider postponing their planned street protest against the 2022 ‘Agyenkwa’ budget which was presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, November 17.



Speaking on Joy FM, Hardi Yakubu said, members of the league were called for a meeting at Greater Accra regional police command on Monday and after several appeals from the police, they insisted on demonstrating coming Friday.



“We have notified the Police according to the law and I remind my fellow citizens that we do not require permission from the Police to demonstrate. We have done what the law requires us to do which is to notify them at least five days before.

“They called us for a meeting today [Monday] we went. As usual, they were asking us to change our date and route and we are not going to accept that request,” Hardi Yakubu explained.



“On 26th November, the demonstration is going to happen and we are calling on all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers at Accra Tema Station at 8 am. We are marching straight to Parliament House to instruct them to their faces as people that we have employed, to reject the budget because it does not represent our interest.”



The protest by the Economic Fighters League is to express their dissatisfaction with some policies in the 2022 budget.



The members of the league described these policies as “ridiculous.” In a statement announcing their intention, the group said, the 2022 budget smacks of “purposeful deceit” and “the absence of truth and genuine accountability.”



They are, therefore, imploring the 275 MPs to outrightly reject the 2022 Budget.

“The protest is to register our displeasure at the ridiculous proposals of the 2022 Budget and demand Parliament not to approve the Budget in its current form,” the statement said.



The protest is expected to begin from the Tema Station in Accra, near the National Hockey Stadium, after which the protestors will head to the precincts of the Parliament House.



