We won’t take your route; it is not an option. – Minority to Police

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and former deputy Minister of Finance

The Minority in Parliament has rejected the routes proposed by the Ghana Police Service for their intended demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

This follows a statement from the police claiming that the demonstration’s path will violate public order.



It went on to say that picketing outside the Bank of Ghana would jeopardize security and public order.

The Minority, however, disagrees in a statement issued under its leader Cassiel Ato Forson.



“I write to reject your proposed route for the #OccupyBoG demonstration planned for 5th September 2023. The proposal in your 23rd August, 2023 letter was not an option discussed with us when my delegation met with you,” he stated.