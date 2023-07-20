We won’t vary rules to favour any candidate – NPP’s Owusu-Agyeman

Chairman of the National Council of Elders for the NPP, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman

The Chairman of the National Council of Elders for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, has assured delegates that no candidate in the flagbearership race will be given a preferential treatment or have the rule varied in their favour in the run up to the national delegates congress.

According to a report my asaaseradio.com, Owusu-Agyeman indicated that the rules will not be varied to suit any particular candidate.



“I assure you, let them relax, the constitution is also there, so are the rules and regulations for the elections which has also been crafted. So, at all times fair application of the rules of procedure and regulations will be applied.



“It will not be varied to suit anybody, so I just want to assure them that they may relax, but for now the best thing for them to trust that we have done it several times since 1992, and we are not going to do anything untowardly that will favour one person or the other,” he said.



Additionally, Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Owusu-Agyeman, emphasised that if any candidate believes they are the most popular and deserving for the flagbearership role, they are entitled to make their case and convince the people.

The party will not intervene or coerce delegates in their decision-making process.



“If by their own assessment they are most popular, they are entitled to do that and convince the people, nobody is going to coerce us,” Owusu-Agyeman added.



The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, last week ended its mandate after successfully vetting all ten aspirants, who are hoping to become the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 election.



The ten aspirants include the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; former Minister for Energy, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko and the former NPP general secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The others also include, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; Kofi Konadu Apraku; the former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and the former Attorney-General and Minister for Railways Joe Ghartey.



NW/WA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below





You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







