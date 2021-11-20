Weak accountability systems causing corruption – Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said that weak accountability systems in Ghana is causing the rise in corruption.

This situation, she said, must be dealt with immediately in order to tackle the issue of corruption due to its effects on society.



Speaking at an anti-corruption forum in Accra on Thursday, November 18, the former Minister of Education said if the laws are to be changed to ensure the fight against graft becomes successful, that should be done with immediate effect.



“Regardless of what it takes, we need to fight corruption. We can never say that because it is difficult [We can’t].



“Let me use the analogy of illness. Some illnesses are very difficult to treat yet the doctors are not giving up, they try to find ways to mitigate the effect of the illness if not to cure it. They never throw up their hands in despair,” she said.



She added “With our collective effort we can deal with it. I am particularly glad that the subject of corruption has been tabled for discussion.“



She added “The flippancy that some of these problems are received in politics, it is as if it is a game, it is not, it is about human lives

“This is something that we must get rid of and if it is the law that we must change to change the perception of even the people so be it.



“The present situation finds itself among the worst we have seen on the road of getting rid of corruption.”



She added “This comes at a great cost in every sector of our society. I was in a certain hospital about two weeks ago asking what I could do and I was shocked that even at the hospital they were saying that they didn’t have a blood pressure monitor and I asked myself how much is one.



“Why is this happening? So all these things, issues of corruption have come in thick and fast, depriving us of the minimum things that we even need to work with.



“It is one thing that government officials engage in corruption and get away with it because of weak accountability systems and it becomes rather unfettered with the personal examples of the leaders at the highest levels offer little words by way of encouraging all of us to come down the ladder of corruption. This should not be the case.”