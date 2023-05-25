Wealthy Navrongo businessman to honour father by burying him in a Toyota Corolla

Workers on the tomb with an insert of the late father

A popular businessman in Navrongo in the Upper East Region Norbert Atodio has set tongues wagging following his preparations to bury his deceased father, Asoki Atodio in a Toyota Corolla.

His decision, the first of its kind ever heard in the area, has generated much controversy as people agree and disagree with him in equal measure.



Mr Atodio, who has personally confirmed the rumor in a video while displaying the features of the vehicle which is white in colour, explained that burying him in a car is a distinct way of honouring his father with whom he had had a very tight bond.



Preparations are very far advanced for the unique interment of Mr Atodio father at his hometown of Doba in the Kassena Nankana Municipality even as the controversy rages on.



In a video posted by Senyalah Castro Cazo, a journalist who hails from the area, the man explained that he will among other things make the grave of his late father a tourist attraction in the region.

This he added by constructing a water fountain to ensure that people from outside the region visit the graveside of his late father to honour him and see for themselves the historic grave.



Videos of ongoing construction works on the grave reveal it has reached an advanced stage with the businessman reiterating his resolve to make the burial of his father historic.



Mr Norbert Atodio



He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a thriving media house – Pure FM and PIO TV; and Talent Scientific Herbal Centre, an innovative herbal medicine facility in the region. He is well-known in Navrongo for his charisma and entrepreneurial zeal.