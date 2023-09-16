Wealthy businessmen who want nothing in return supporting Ken Agyapong's bid – Spokesman

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

A spokesperson for Ken Agyapong, lawyer Raphael Agyapong says he is overwhelmed with the massive support Ken Ohene Agyapong is receiving from wealthy businessmen in Ghana in his bid to become President.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that Mr. Agyapong’s campaign team have received free cars from people who believe in this dream.



“People are helping because they believe in Ken and they know he can change things in this country,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



Lawyer Raphael Agyapong also said, “the businessmen helping Ken Agyapong don’t want any favour in return”.



The Presidential Elections Committee has held a constructive interactive session with the four contestants vying for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The outcome of this session was the agreement on the modalities and procedures that will govern the upcoming election.



Under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Elections Committee conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot.

The results of this balloting have now been revealed, in a statement from the party, setting the stage for a highly anticipated NPP flagbearer race. Here is the order in which the contestants will be listed on the ballot:



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong



2. Mahamudu Bawumia



3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto



4. Francis Addai-Nimoh



The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.