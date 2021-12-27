Wear crash helmets for protection - MCE

Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Upper East Region, Madam Vida Akatagriwen Anaab

Source: GNA

The Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Upper East Region, Madam Vida Akatagriwen Anaab has admonished motorbike users in the Municipality to inculcate the habit of using crash helmets at all times.

She said the use of crash helmets was the surest way to protect motorbike riders, especially the youth from severe head injuries during and after the yuletide season, “I want to appeal to motorbike riders to be cautious when they are on the road to avoid any casualties this Christmas.”



She recalled her days in active service as a midwife at the Sandema Hospital and noted that victims of Road Traffic Accidents were often rushed to the facility with severe head injuries.



Madam Anaab who gave the advice in her Christmas and New Year message to residents of Buluk through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sandema, said “We need to stay alive and healthy as a people to enjoy the birthday of Christ and beyond.”



She further urged all residents to remain calm and peaceful, and use the occasion of the birth of Christ to demonstrate love to their neighbours, and also remember the less privileged as they celebrated the season with their families and friends.



The MCE expressed gratitude to God for the peace that existed in Buluk over the years, despite their political differences as a people, and hoped that the ensuing year would bring more development, peace, and togetherness in the Municipality.

“I want to wish the Paramount Chief of the Bulisa Traditional Area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow, all staff of the Municipal Assembly, Security Service personnel, health professionals, drivers, traders, media personnel, and the entire Buluk, a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year,” she said.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA on strategies by the Municipal Police Command to ensure peace and security during and after the yuletide season, the Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Kwasi Amankwah said the Command was fully prepared to ensure peace and security in the area.



He said the Command would intensify patrols, using motorbikes within the Municipality, especially at night to ensure that Church activities and other planned programmes were held peacefully devoid of any disturbances.



“We will not relent on our efforts, we will be restless to ensure that nothing untoward happens to anybody this Christmas, we have the staff strength to execute our intended plan, and God willing, we shall ensure everything is done successfully,” ASP Amankwah said.