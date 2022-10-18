Wearing ‘War Batakari with Catapult on your head’ is not courage — Ofosu Ampofo shades Mosquito

Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who is seeking re-election has replied critics who say he is not courageous saying that wearing batakari and catapult is not courage.

According to Mr. Ampofo, courage is not when you tie catapult on your head or wear smock with war amulets to show off courage.



Suggestions have been made that Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who is contesting Mr. Ampofo is more courageous and can take harder decisions that will inure to the party’s benefit instead of Ofosu Ampofo.



Reacting to that allegation in an Ahotor FM interview, Mr. Ampofo took a swipe at Asiedu Nketia without mentioning the latter’s name in person.



According to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, he is a proper “pragmatist” who served the NDC for 9 year as National Organizer, at some point, combining the role with serving as Member of Parliament. He also listed the number of by-elections he led the NDC to participate in despite all the dangers and threats, including Wulensi, Atewa, Abetifi, among us.



“Those who know me, know I am not weak”

“Anyone who tells you need a leader with bow and arrow. A chairman who will wear war batakari with catapult on his head and hold tire and he says this is the type of chairman NDC needs. That’s not the type of chairman NDC needs. NDC needs a pragmatist as a Chairman who can galvanize all the forces.”



Asiedu Nketiah and war smocks



The incumbent General Secretary of the NDC now seeking election as Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia is known for wearing war smocks. In 2016, he explained his rationale for wearing a political war smock each time the party congregates.



He disclosed on Wa-based WFM, that the dress symbolizes authority and to assure party foot soldiers who work for its victory at the grassroots, he is in control of affairs as the Chief Executive.



According to him, it is also a demonstration that the party is ready for the political battle and will soldier on to win the 2016 elections denying that his wearing of the smock referred to in the local parlance as ‘Batakari Kesie’ has some spiritual connotations.

“If you are a paramount chief there are certain dresses you will wear on certain occasions, either at festivals or pouring libation. It demonstrates to community you are a full control and every chief has one to boost the confidence of his subjects”



“The NDC is in full control and ready to battle in the 2016. I need to dress like the General who commands the foot soldiers.



Those who claim I have spiritual powers because I wear the smock have created their own problem. I will not go out on radio defending that I do not have spiritual powers. If they see me as powerful, then so be it”, he explained.