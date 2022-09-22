3
Weary Bawku resident reacts as three persons are shot in latest violence

Curfew Imposed On Bawku File photo

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents in Bawku are said to be living in fear following renewed violence that affected three persons.

Unknown gunmen are reported to have shot the three victims around 4 pm on Monday, September 19.

A Citi News report also confirmed that a Northern Electricity Development Company, NEDCo transformer was also destroyed during the incident.

“Around 8 pm, they just shot the transformer and the light went off,” a resident told Citi News.

Despite the area been in a curfew - 6:00 pm to 6:00 am - sporadic violent attacks have led to the loss of lives even as residents ramp up calls for immediate intervention by the state security forces.

“We want solutions to the problems. Every day they call for peace, but the peace is not there. We the people in Bawku are tired.”

