Weather forecasters embark on indefinite strike starting Friday, February 18

File Photo

Staff of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), has served notice to embark on indefinite strike from Friday, February 18, 2022, to demand for better conditions of service.

The staff in a statement signed by the Divisional Union Chairman and Divisional Union Secretary, said their action is line with the Communication and Digitization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s failure to respond to their resolution letter dated January 5, 2022 and presented to her.

They have, therefore, resorted to the industrial action to protest “… our poor condition of service enumerated in our resolutions.”