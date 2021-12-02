Weed out bad nuts from Ghana Police Service - Otumfuo to IGP

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Some police officials cover up crimes of criminals - Otumfuo

We are taking steps to restore confidence of Ghanaians in police service - Dampare



There are some good policemen - Otumfuo



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has entreated the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to weed out bad nuts from the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, his advice when taken will restore the confidence of Ghanaians in the Police Service once more.



He added that some of these policemen work hand in hand with criminals hence covering up their crimes.



Otumfuo made this comment when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him as part of his tour of the Ashanti region, Citinewsroom.com reports.

“While there are very good police officers, there are few others who indulge in criminal activities. The bad ones have brought the name of the police service into disrepute. They use the ammunition given to them to engage in criminal activities. Ensure that this is addressed,” the Asantehene is quoted to have said.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, however, assured Otumfuo of the commitment of his administration to reforming and strengthening the foundation of the Ghana Police Service.



“With God on our side, we want to ensure that whoever succeeds this administration will have a better police service to work with. We want it to be better because if the next administration has a better understanding of the job, whatever we have started will be continued by them.



“We are thus praying to God to help us do better than our predecessors such that the police can redeem its image,” Dr. Damapare said in the report.



Dr. Dampare is however taking steps to restore the confidence of Ghanaians in the Ghana Police Service.



Many have raised questions on the methods adopted by the IGP while some have showered praises on him and his team for the efforts so far